4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $440,000

This home shows like a custom home! From the black window trim to the light fixtures, to the walkout basement! No backyard neighbors here, except maybe some deer! Wait till you see the bedrooms- primary suite and 2nd bedroom are huge, both have their own bathrooms!! Outdoor entertaining or quiet morning watching the rain or sunrise are no problem here, with the comfort of a covered deck! Showings start Aug 19th. Don't miss out on this great home!! OPEN HOUSE Sunday Aug 21, 12-2pm. AMA