Scott Schaefer, M: 402-830-7113, scott@nebraskarealty.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 3/19 from 10am-12pm! Please stop by this beautiful house! This 4 bed, 3 bath, ranch home in Kiltera Villas is the one you've been looking for. Situated on a corner lot with no direct back yard neighbors, the home features floor to ceiling windows that lead to a private deck off of living room and master. Your guests will be impressed by the open floorplan with soaring ceilings. New carpet and Luxury vinyl flooring throughout. Bennington school district and close to everything you need. Villa living includes lawn care and snow removal. This one will go fast so make your appointment to view today!
4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $440,000
