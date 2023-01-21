 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $440,000

Jen Robidoux, M: 402-658-7235, jensellsomaha@gmail.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - You're going to love it here! Step into your next home and enjoy all that it has to offer. Cozy up in the main level living room with an angled gas fireplace. Enjoy the beautiful kitchen featuring a large island with seating, designer lighting, walk-in pantry, ample storage plus a generously sized informal dining space. Can't stand fingerprints on your appliances? All of the kitchen appliances are smudge-proof stainless steel! Enjoy a view for miles from the covered deck. Drop zone off of the 3 car garage. Spacious primary retreat & bathroom featuring a walk-in shower, walk-in closet, water closet, linen closet, dual sinks AND direct access to the main floor laundry room. The walk-out lower level allows you to entertain in style from the bar area with a sink, fridge with ice & water, soft close drawers & cabinets. Large 4th bedroom with walk-in closet & 3/4 bathroom. Ample storage too! 9'+ ceilings an

