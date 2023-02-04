Heather Chaney, M: 402-216-5705, heather.chaney@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Richland Homes Ruby1 Traditional. This gorgeous two story sits on a large, flat, walkout, corner lot. You will find gorgeous ceiling treatments in the family room and the primary bedroom, quartz counters, stainless appliances with microwave vented to the exterior, electric fireplace with tile surround, 12x10 deck, formal dining area, smart garage door openers, full sod and sprinklers and more. READY IN 30 DAYS!
4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $440,457
