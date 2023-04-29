Heather Chaney, M: 402-216-5705, heather.chaney@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Welcome to the Ruby 1 by Richland Homes. Features of this home include 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms and a three car garage. The home sits on a walkout lot with a 12x10 covered deck, gas line on the deck, smart home management system, primary ceiling treatment, sprinkler system, quartz counters, garage door openers, trash rollout, James Hardy siding and more. Schedule your showing today. Pictures are of a similar home. Finishes can vary and may not be the same as in the photos.