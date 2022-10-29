 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $444,000

Seller is offering $10,000 to buy down the buyers interest rate with closing on or before 1-1-23 Credit to be paid at closing - buyer's choice, credit can be for rate buy down, closing costs, prepaid costs, etc. Welcome home to a beautiful 2 story in a great Bennington location! Features to love include the spacious living and dining room, the 9' ceilings, and the pretty kitchen with quartz counters, pendant lighting above the island, and plenty of cabinet space. The sweeping country views from the deck will supply you with endless stunning sunrises! Primary suite has a huge walk-in closet and a private 3/4 bath with dual sinks. The walk out lower level is finished and also has a 3/4 bath! Call this gem "Home" today!

