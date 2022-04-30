4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $445,000

Wide open living area that includes a nice peak into the kitchen and huge second family room that accents a modern gas fireplace with lots of natural light. Kitchen has quartz counter tops, and a wonderful view of the backyard. Upstairs features Spacious Master bedroom with sitting area and huge walk in closet, 3 additional large bedrooms all including big walk in closets and 2 full baths. Beautiful modern colors and design on this young immense home. Fully fenced backyard Beautiful neighborhood with a pool included with the HOA and close to all you need.