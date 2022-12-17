 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $446,350

Heather Chaney, M: 402-216-5705, heather.chaney@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - RICHLAND HOMES RUBY 4 TRADTIONAL,4 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHS, FINISHED REC ROOM IN BASEMENT. SMART HOME TECHNOLOGIES, 12X10 CEDAR DECK, ELECTRIC FIREPLACE WITH STONE TO MANTLE. LVP THROUGHOUT MAIN LEVEL. DROP ZONE OFF OF GARAGE, ADDED LED LIGHITNG IN FAMILY ROOM, UPGRADED FAUCETS, SPRINKLER SYSTEM AND MORE. HOME READY END OF DECEMBER 2022.

