Welcome home to a beautiful 2 story in a great Bennington location! Features to love include the spacious living and dining room, the 9' ceilings, and the pretty kitchen with quartz counters, pendant lighting above the island, and plenty of cabinet space. The sweeping country views from the deck will supply you with endless stunning sunrises! Primary suite has a huge walk-in closet and a private 3/4 bath with dual sinks. The walk out lower level is finished and also has a 3/4 bath! Call this gem "Home" today!
4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $449,000
