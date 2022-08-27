 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $449,000

4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $449,000

Welcome home to a beautiful 2 story in a great Bennington location! Features to love include the spacious living and dining room, the 9' ceilings, and the pretty kitchen with quartz counters, pendant lighting above the island, and plenty of cabinet space. The sweeping country views from the deck will supply you with endless stunning sunrises! Primary suite has a huge walk-in closet and a private 3/4 bath with dual sinks. The walk out lower level is finished and also has a 3/4 bath! Call this gem "Home" today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News