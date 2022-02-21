Jennifer Morgan, M: 402-216-1161, jnymorgan@gmail.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/Jennifer.Morgan - FABULOUS Bennington WALKOUT ranch on nearly half an acre lot absolutely SHINES! The AWE-STRIKING kitchen boasts classically beautiful white cabs, stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area with slider out to the deck, massive island/bar, gorgeous back splash, elegant lighting, corner pantry, and granite counter tops. ALL APPLIANCES ARE INCLUDED~ EVEN the WASHER & DRYER! Retreat to the luxurious master suite with FAB walk-in closet, granite double vanity, and check out that stunning tile in the walk-in shower! If you love to entertain, this is the ultimate design! Downstairs you will discover an unforgettable service bar with magnificent stacked stone and quartz counter tops. There's also a super-sized 4th bedroom, spa-like 3/4 bath with tile shower, and massive family/rec space with a slider out to the extensive patio & HOT TUB! Additional features include dedicated gas line for the g
4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $449,900
