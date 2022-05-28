Why build when you can close quickly and get move into this Absolutely Stunning Newly Renovated, 4 bed, 3 bath split ranch. Primary Suite on one side and other bedrooms on the opposite. Kitchen featuring custom cabinetry that includes a center island, granite countertops, large pantry and separate dining space makes this kitchen perfect for entertaining. Main floor laundry. New paint throughout. Finished expansive lower level offers family room, bedroom and 3/4 bath. Nicely landscaped lot is partially fenced. Bonus….having access to 2 pools, lake/trails,fitness center and clubhouse. This is the one!
4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $449,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Time of Prayer for a local family is planned after an 18-year-old, recent Fremont High School graduate was involved in a car accident early Sunday.
Fremont Superintendent Mark Shepard posted a statement saying Madison Everitt "suffered a catastrophic brain injury" and will not recover. “This is a tragic loss for FHS, the school district and our community."
Keilan Schultz, 17, of Wymore, was pronounced dead at the scene of Saturday's crash. Billy O'Keefe Jr., 18, also of Wymore, was taken to Bryan Campus West in serious condition.
Fremont Police officers responded at 8:51 p.m. May 21 to the area of Military and Platte avenues for a female running into traffic.
Fremont Police officers responded at about 4:21 p.m. May 21 to the 100 block of East 12th Street for a disturbance.
OMAHA—One of the last things missing from Koa McIntyre’s resume at Bergan was secured Saturday at the Class C state track meet.
The Fremont Police patrol division located an unattended small child at about 7:56 a.m. May 20 near the intersection of Military Avenue and Gr…
The confiscated crappie and bluegill will ultimately feed the injured birds of prey at the Raptor Recovery Center.
She smeared friend's blood on herself and played dead: 11-year-old reveals chilling details of the massacre
11-year-old Miah Cerrillo shares chilling details of the events inside her fourth-grade classroom where a shooter killed her teachers and friends.