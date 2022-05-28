 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $449,900

Why build when you can close quickly and get move into this Absolutely Stunning Newly Renovated, 4 bed, 3 bath split ranch. Primary Suite on one side and other bedrooms on the opposite. Kitchen featuring custom cabinetry that includes a center island, granite countertops, large pantry and separate dining space makes this kitchen perfect for entertaining. Main floor laundry. New paint throughout. Finished expansive lower level offers family room, bedroom and 3/4 bath. Nicely landscaped lot is partially fenced. Bonus….having access to 2 pools, lake/trails,fitness center and clubhouse. This is the one!

