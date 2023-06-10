Nicole Deprez, M: 402-213-9090, deprezrealestate@cox.net, www.npdodge.com - Welcome to this beautiful ranch located in highly sought-after Stratford Park in Bennington. Home is an entertainer’s dream. From the open floor plan to the white cabinets and quartz countertops in the kitchen. This home is the perfect balance of style and functionality. Kitchen complete with gas range, large island, pantry, and walks out to a flat, wrought iron fenced backyard. Primary suite with walk-in closet and en-suite features quartz countertops and tub/shower combo. Downstairs you'll find a large family room with surround sound for the ultimate movie night experience and 4th conforming bedroom with egress, full bath, and large storage room. Covered front porch, perfect for getting some fresh air and enjoying beautiful views from the mature landscaping. Sprinklers have been added to the potted plants for easy maintenance, and the downspouts have been buried for a tidy look. This house has all the quality