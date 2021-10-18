Diane Hughes, M: 402-218-7489, diane@agencyomaha.com, www.bhhsamb.com/diane.hughes - Popular Waterford 2 story leaves nothing to be desired. Updated throughout with on trend finishes and color palette. Hardwoods throughout most of main floor and new carpet throughout. Walls freshly painted with white trim and black doors. Designer lighting in many rooms. Large chef's kitchen boasts granite, stainless, white cabinetry w navy island and wood floors. Primary bedroom w large sitting room and ensuite bath. Primary bath is fully updated w all new tiled walk-in shower, new tile surround by tub, new flooring and fixtures - topped off with a huge walk-in closet. Projector, screen and cable hook-ups in oversized three car garage offer amazing hang out space. Large flat lot combined with neighborhood amenities that Waterford is known for: fishing lake w 2.5 mile trail, two private swimming pools and rentable clubhouse. Located in the new Westview High School area opening 2022. Newer water heater
4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $450,000
