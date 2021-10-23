4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $454,753

Tasha Moss, M: 402-612-6693, tasha@omahareg.com, www.omaharealestategroup.com - This Hanover-R in Anchor Pointe sits on a great south facing lot. Open concept plan offering you the versatile living you are looking for in a new home. Features include: main level with LVP throughout, great room with coffered ceiling and floor to ceiling stone fireplace, custom cabinetry throughout, granite countertops throughout, upgraded plumbing fixtures, upgraded appliances, 2nd floor laundry and much more. Pick your finishes and move in Summer 2022!