4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $455,000

This 2294 Sq Ft 2 story home with 4 beds and 4 baths includes a 3 car garage. This home boasts LVP floors throughout the main with a large drop zone area, walk in pantry, and large eat at island. The 2nd floor has a large laundry room, walk in closest in all bedrooms, and 2 bedrooms have a "Jack and Jill" bathroom layout with luxurious large countertop. Another amazing feature of this home is the other secondary bedroom has its own 3/4 bath. The primary bedroom is a 15 x 15 and has its own master en-suite with dual vanities and a huge private closet. This primary bath also includes a tub and shower. This cost effective home has the spaces and trendy modern day finishes like the floating shelves in the kitchen and Allusion fireplace in the living room! Estimated Completion May 2022. AMA. Photos are of similar floor plan.