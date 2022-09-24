Metro Homes is building a 2 story home in Bennington. It is a 4 bed, 3 bath, 3 car garage. The main floor has LVP flooring, custom kitchen, a huge mud room and an office/flex room. There is an upstairs laundry, a bonus room for the kids to hang out in, and a huge walk-in closet in the primary bedroom. Seller is a licensed Realtor.
4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $455,000
