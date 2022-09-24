 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $455,000

4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $455,000

Metro Homes is building a 2 story home in Bennington. It is a 4 bed, 3 bath, 3 car garage. The main floor has LVP flooring, custom kitchen, a huge mud room and an office/flex room. There is an upstairs laundry, a bonus room for the kids to hang out in, and a huge walk-in closet in the primary bedroom. Seller is a licensed Realtor.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fire at ice cream shop

Fire at ice cream shop

No injuries were reported during a structure fire the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 20 on Military Avenue and South Broad Street.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News