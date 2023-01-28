Angie Thiel, M: 402-990-4386, angie@teamhouse2home.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - This is the one you have been waiting for! Open concept split ranch floor plan with 3 bedrooms on the main floor. Large Living room,Kitchen with custom cabinets, expansive center island, quartz counter tops, Stainless Steel appliances & walk-in pantry. Built-ins theoffset fireplace make a statement. This home was built for entertainment. New custom wet bar in the finished basement. 4th bedroomand New Bath. Gorgeous finished touches. There is a lot to love here.
4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $455,000
UPDATED: 6:17 p.m., Friday, Jan. 27
Man arrested for disorderly conduct
Fremont Police officers responded at 9:05 p.m. Jan. 20 to a business in the 1800 block of East Military Avenue for a theft of scratch tickets.
Fremont police were called to Milliken Park Elementary School Thursday morning after a student was discovered to be in possession of a handgun.
The woman who was killed in a two-vehicle accident on Wednesday, Jan. 25, and her husband, who was seriously injured, were both identified by …
Officials from the Fremont Fire Department verified at 9:10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, that an industrial fire inside the ADM grain facility in dow…
Editor’s note: This story contains some graphic wording about sexual information.
Billboards have been installed in Lincoln and one is set to be installed in Columbus this week.
Fremont Police conducted a traffic stop at 9:48 p.m. Jan. 20 in the 500 block of East Third Street.
Don and Dinah Tenhagen were watching television in their recreational vehicle when the power suddenly went out.