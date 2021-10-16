Tasha Moss, M: 402-612-6693, tasha@omahareg.com, www.omaharealestategroup.com - This Hanover-R in Anchor Pointe sits on a great south facing lot. Open concept plan offering you the versatile living you are looking for in a new home. Features include: main level with LVP throughout, great room with coffered ceiling and floor to ceiling stone fireplace, custom cabinetry throughout, granite countertops throughout, upgraded plumbing fixtures, upgraded appliances, 2nd floor laundry and much more. Pick your finishes and move in Summer 2022!
4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $455,733
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
At approximately 11:50 p.m., Oct. 9, Andres Gomez-Lopez, 28, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alco…
Brandon J. Boone will stand trial on first-degree murder and firearm charges in connection with the Aug. 22 fatal shooting of 29-year-old Jamie Nau.
Watch Now: Patrol helicopter captures the view we've all wanted to see of the Memorial Stadium light spectacular
A Nebraska State Patrol copter circled Memorial Stadium to show Saturday's third-quarter-ending light show from all sides, while a trooper recorded the sound on the field. And the crowd went wild.
A Wahoo police officer arrested in Dodge County pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual assault of a child Friday.
At approximately 11:15 a.m., Oct. 13, Oscar Hernandez-Castaneda, 57, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of assault (intimidation) following …
Shopko Optical is coming to Fremont.
At approximately 11 p.m., Oct. 13, Lucio Miranda Gomez, 26, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of third degree assault following a disturban…
NORFOLK – Fremont’s Ansley Giesselmann wrapped up her stellar freshman campaign with a +9, 81, to move up nine spots on the second day of the …
Man faces trespassing charge