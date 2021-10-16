 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $455,733

4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $455,733

Tasha Moss, M: 402-612-6693, tasha@omahareg.com, www.omaharealestategroup.com - This Hanover-R in Anchor Pointe sits on a great south facing lot. Open concept plan offering you the versatile living you are looking for in a new home. Features include: main level with LVP throughout, great room with coffered ceiling and floor to ceiling stone fireplace, custom cabinetry throughout, granite countertops throughout, upgraded plumbing fixtures, upgraded appliances, 2nd floor laundry and much more. Pick your finishes and move in Summer 2022!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man faces DUI charge

Man faces DUI charge

At approximately 11:50 p.m., Oct. 9, Andres Gomez-Lopez, 28, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alco…

Man faces assault charge

Man faces assault charge

At approximately 11 p.m., Oct. 13, Lucio Miranda Gomez, 26, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of third degree assault following a disturban…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News