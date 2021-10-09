Matthew Carper, M: 402-250-0491, matt.carper@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Pre-inspected and one year home owners warranty provided. If you enjoy sunrises and sunsets, this is the one for you! The deck off of the dining room makes for memorable Nebraska sunsets. Enjoy the snowfall with the wooded lot this winter and no neighbors to block the view of the wildlife. This custom built David Paik ranch was built in 2017. No detail was forgotten in this one. The basement has an extra room that can be used as a home gym or craft room and still plenty of room for storage. Get the basement setup to enjoy football, basketball and more. Plenty of room for a pool table, shuffle board and big screen! Showings begin 10/7/2021 after 5:00 PM. Open House Happy Hour 10/8/2021 5pm-7pm!
4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $460,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Buster Shafer of Fremont won $25,000 a year for life playing Lucky for Life from the Nebraska Lottery.
A Fremont High School graduate is among eight finalists for homecoming royalty at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
At approximately 11:40 a.m., Oct. 1, Miguel Lucas-Montejo, 30, of Omaha was arrested on two outstanding arrest warrants following a traffic st…
According to court documents, a board member of the nonprofit had contacted the Fremont Police Department in June after an audit showed that then-Treasurer Hollie J. Hittner had “embezzled over $47,000 over the last three years.”
A 37-year-old Fremont man was sentenced to two years in the Nebraska State Penitentiary for possession of methamphetamine and failing to appea…
Having spent nearly a century in downtown Fremont, Sampter’s will soon close its doors for the final time.
A district court judge brought his concerns regarding the indictment of a former county attorney to the Dodge County Board of Supervisors meet…
Each Nebraska player wore a new charcoal gray suit and white shirt with a red tie and pocket square in an idea Scott Frost had in the summer.
At approximately 9:30 a.m., Oct. 4, Andria E. Ellis, 43, of Fremont was arrested on an outstanding Dodge County arrest warrant in the 2200 blo…
At approximately 6:45 a.m., Oct. 2, Brandon LK Presley, 33, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, THX …