4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $460,000

Matthew Carper, M: 402-250-0491, matt.carper@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Pre-inspected and one year home owners warranty provided. If you enjoy sunrises and sunsets, this is the one for you! The deck off of the dining room makes for memorable Nebraska sunsets. Enjoy the snowfall with the wooded lot this winter and no neighbors to block the view of the wildlife. This custom built David Paik ranch was built in 2017. No detail was forgotten in this one. The basement has an extra room that can be used as a home gym or craft room and still plenty of room for storage. Get the basement setup to enjoy football, basketball and more. Plenty of room for a pool table, shuffle board and big screen! Showings begin 10/7/2021 after 5:00 PM. Open House Happy Hour 10/8/2021 5pm-7pm!