 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $460,000

4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $460,000

Matthew Carper, M: 402-250-0491, matt.carper@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Pre-inspected and one year home owners warranty provided. If you enjoy sunrises and sunsets, this is the one for you! The deck off of the dining room makes for memorable Nebraska sunsets. Enjoy the snowfall with the wooded lot this winter and no neighbors to block the view of the wildlife. This custom built David Paik ranch was built in 2017. No detail was forgotten in this one. The basement has an extra room that can be used as a home gym or craft room and still plenty of room for storage. Get the basement setup to enjoy football, basketball and more. Plenty of room for a pool table, shuffle board and big screen! Showings begin 10/7/2021 after 5:00 PM. Open House Happy Hour 10/8/2021 5pm-7pm!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Arrest follows traffic stop

Arrest follows traffic stop

At approximately 11:40 a.m., Oct. 1, Miguel Lucas-Montejo, 30, of Omaha was arrested on two outstanding arrest warrants following a traffic st…

Police arrest Fremont woman

Police arrest Fremont woman

At approximately 9:30 a.m., Oct. 4, Andria E. Ellis, 43, of Fremont was arrested on an outstanding Dodge County arrest warrant in the 2200 blo…

Fremonter faces drug charge

Fremonter faces drug charge

At approximately 6:45 a.m., Oct. 2, Brandon LK Presley, 33, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, THX …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News