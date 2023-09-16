Contract Pending - on market for back-up offers. Don't miss this spectacular walkout ranch in Majestic Pointe! This stunning contemporary home offers an exceptional blend of modern design and comfortable living. Nestled in a peaceful neighborhood, this 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom residence boasts an open-concept layout that seamlessly connects the spacious living room, elegant dining area, and the chef-inspired kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The primary suite features a walk-in closet and an en-suite bathroom with a luxurious soaking tub and a walk-in shower. With abundant natural light, high ceilings, and tasteful finishes throughout, this home creates an inviting ambiance. The outdoor space is equally impressive, showcasing a covered brand new paver patio and a well-maintained yard, perfect for relaxation and entertainment. Conveniently located near schools, parks, and amenities.