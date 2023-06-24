Tiffany Gray, M: 402-677-1635, tgray@npdodge.com, www.npdodge.com - Welcome home to this amazing 4 bedroom 2-story in Stratford Park! Inside you’ll find an open floorplan, with tons of natural light (and custom window treatments!) and a perfect place to entertain or relax by the fireplace. In the kitchen you’ll find features such as a large quartz island, beautiful cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and a large walk-in pantry. The upstairs features a expansive primary suite with a full bath, walk-in tiled shower and tons of closet space. Upstairs you’ll also find 3 more good sized bedrooms, another full bath AND second floor laundry for your convenience! The basement is ready to be finished just the way you want. Outside you can hang out in your fully fenced yard, complete with a sprinkler system. Want to relax by the pool this summer? Then this is the perfect neighborhood to live in with it’s community pool! Bennington school districts! Schedule your showing today! AMA