Heather Chaney, M: 402-216-5705, heather.chaney@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - NEW CONSTRUCTION!! READY NOW!!! RICHLAND HOMES RUBY 4 TRADTIONAL,4 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHS, FINISHED REC ROOM IN BASEMENT. SMART HOME TECHNOLOGIES, 12X10 CEDAR DECK, ELECTRIC FIREPLACE WITH STONE TO MANTLE. LVP THROUGHOUT MAIN LEVEL. DROP ZONE OFF OF GARAGE, ADDED LED LIGHITNG IN FAMILY ROOM, UPGRADED FAUCETS, SPRINKLER SYSTEM AND MORE. HOME IS COMPLETE.
4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $463,335
Related to this story
Most Popular
Amie Just saw three things she liked, three she loved and one area of improvement at the Huskers' scrimmage Saturday.
It didn't take Gabe Ervin long to impress Matt Rhule. As the season opener looms, the "big and powerful" Ervin will start at running back.
Nebraska offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield said quarterback Jeff Sims has improved in his quest to meet the Huskers' completion rate standard
Of the 17 Husker D-linemen, 12 are new to Nebraska or the position, and only two started in the Big Ten. Logic tells you Terrance Knighton has…
A month of full camp has culminated in Nebraska’s first depth chart under coach Matt Rhule.