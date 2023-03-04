Heather Chaney, M: 402-216-5705, heather.chaney@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - RICHLAND HOMES RUBY 4 TRADTIONAL,4 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHS, FINISHED REC ROOM IN BASEMENT. SMART HOME TECHNOLOGIES, 12X10 CEDAR DECK, ELECTRIC FIREPLACE WITH STONE TO MANTLE. LVP THROUGHOUT MAIN LEVEL. DROP ZONE OFF OF GARAGE, ADDED LED LIGHITNG IN FAMILY ROOM, UPGRADED FAUCETS, SPRINKLER SYSTEM AND MORE. HOME IS COMPLETE.
4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $464,085
