4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $475,000

Shanon Loontjer, M: 402-917-4507, shanonk77@gmail.com, https://www.omahare.com - Newer Construction & Outdoor Recreation without the wait!! This spacious ranch- style home was built in 2020 in the well sought after Anchor Pointe neighborhood. As soon as you walk through the front door you are greeted with tons of daylight and an inviting open floor concept that merges the great room space, kitchen and dinette together for the perfect gathering space. The kitchen boasts beautiful white cabinets, quartz countertops, slate appliances, gas stovetop, large island with corner pantry. Generous primary bedroom with oversized walk-in closet and primary bathroom that has shower, tub and private water closet. Downstairs you have a fully finished basement with large rec room area, 4th ginormous bedroom, 3/4 bathroom and both finished and unfinished storage space. Homeowners also have access to the private Anchor Pointe pool and trail systems. Walking distance to the new Anchor Pointe Elementary s