This stunning 2 story walk-out is nestled in the desirable Bennington School District. Inside you will find an inviting entryway that leads to a spacious living room with a cozy fireplace. The open kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space, large walk-in pantry as well as gas cooktop and dining area. Just off the kitchen is a convenient dropzone, perfect for storing shoes and coats. Main floor also has 1/2 bath and office. The primary bedroom has a private bath with tiled shower, whirlpool tub, and large walk-in closet. Down the hall, you'll find 2 additional bedrooms with a Jack and Jill bath and another large bedroom with its own full bath. The 3-car garage has epoxy floors This beautiful home is close to schools, shopping, and dining, making it the perfect choice for your family. Come see it today!
4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $475,000
