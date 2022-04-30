4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $475,000

Dixie Westerlin, M: 402-210-9133, dixiebednar@gmail.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/dixie.bednar - This Fabulous well cared for home was purchased new in 12/2019. It invites you in to an open inviting 2-story Modern Farmhouse. Main floor plan with 2 dining areas, office or flex room. Beautiful kitchen with white self-closing drawers & cabinets, quartz countertops and a walk-in pantry. Plus a drop zone area from the garage you will absolutely love.. The second level has 4 bedrooms, 4 baths. Two bedrooms share a Jack n Jill bath, another has it's own bath & the Primary bath has double vanities, including a sit down vanity, walk-in shower & huge closet and a sitting area/office. The laundry is also located on the 2nd floor for your convenience. Huge fenced yard, sprinkler, & patio. Stratford Park has a neighborhood pool too. In August of 2023 2 new amazing schools located 1 block from this home. Stratford Park Elementary & Bennington South Middle School will open.