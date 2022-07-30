Metro Homes is building a 2 story home in Bennington. It is a 4 bed, 3 bath, 3 car garage. The main floor has LVP flooring, custom kitchen, a huge mud room and an office/flex room. There is an upstairs laundry, a bonus room for the kids to hang out in, and a huge walk-in closet in the primary bedroom. Seller is a licensed Realtor.
4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $475,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Andrew M. (Andy) Manes
Kellie Pleskac was a patient of Dr. Karen Lauer-Silva before she ever became her nurse.
Elijah Roach was heartbroken when his bike was stolen.
According to the National Weather Service Omaha office, in May, the Columbus area usually sees an average of 4.57 inches of rainfall, with this year coming in at 2.64.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation has announced that, weather permitting, the railroad crossing project near Mead will begin at 6 a.m.…
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
A lot of things were different at the 2022 Burt County Fair beef show.
All of us Weeces kids had a Gramke kid in our class except for one of us.
What offers music bingo?
Aksarben began recognizing the dedication and perseverance of Nebraska farm families in 1956. Since then, nearly 10,000 families have been rec…