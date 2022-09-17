4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $475,000

Deb Ellis, M: 402-706-1003, deb.ellis8@gmail.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - PRIVATE TREE-LINED WALKOUT 2 STORY! Owners made the best selections when building. 1st -selecting one of the best-treed lots in the neighborhood, no backyard neighbors here!!! They also added additional space that offers all three floors extra room, (larger kitchen/dining, more square ft in basement, PLUS ~ check out the huge primary custom closet), Other upgrades include, tons of windows for great natural light, spacious kitchen, oversized quartz island, tons of cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, range hood, custom tile throughout, pantry, great drop zone, tiled or hardwood through the most of the main floor, stone fireplace, versatile front office space or formal living/dining space, large 2nd story loft, 2nd story laundry, tremendous master suite, spa-like bath, and yes, that amazing custom closet : ) – 4 car garage with new quite GDO with battery backup, surround sound speakers, nest smart features, GD