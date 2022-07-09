4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $479,000

Courtney Meysenburg, M: 402-616-7968, Courtney@OmahaPropertyShop.com, www.betteromaha.com - Don't want to wait to build? Come check out this well cared for 2 story in popular Anchor Pointe! This Ellison floor plan sits on a large lot within walking distance to elementary school, neighborhood pool, & walking trails. Step into the airy, open floor plan, where you will be greeted by engineered wood floors, formal dining room, and huge windows that let in tons of natural light. In the kitchen you will find a large island w/ quartz countertops, gas stove, & hidden walk-in pantry. The stairs are tucked away in the back of the home (next to a enormous drop zone), & will lead you up to four generously sized bedrooms (2 with walk-in closets), main bath with double sinks, & convenient second floor laundry--with a door directly into the primary closet! Spacious en suite bath has double sinks, walk-in shower, & water closet. In the basement, you will find even more space to hang out in the recentl