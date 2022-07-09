Courtney Meysenburg, M: 402-616-7968, Courtney@OmahaPropertyShop.com, www.betteromaha.com - Don't want to wait to build? Come check out this well cared for 2 story in popular Anchor Pointe! This Ellison floor plan sits on a large lot within walking distance to elementary school, neighborhood pool, & walking trails. Step into the airy, open floor plan, where you will be greeted by engineered wood floors, formal dining room, and huge windows that let in tons of natural light. In the kitchen you will find a large island w/ quartz countertops, gas stove, & hidden walk-in pantry. The stairs are tucked away in the back of the home (next to a enormous drop zone), & will lead you up to four generously sized bedrooms (2 with walk-in closets), main bath with double sinks, & convenient second floor laundry--with a door directly into the primary closet! Spacious en suite bath has double sinks, walk-in shower, & water closet. In the basement, you will find even more space to hang out in the recentl
4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $479,000
Dr. Karen K. Lauer-Silva age 72 of Fremont, Nebraska passed away Friday July 1, 2022 at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha. She was born Jun…
In a year of inflation, the public can enjoy some free, light-up-the-sky entertainment due to area donors.
The 17-year-old was fishing along the Platte River when he was swept away in the current and drowned, according to the Platte County Sheriff's Office.
The John C. Fremont Days Committee has announced a few schedule changes.
John C. Fremont Days has a lot to offer. Here are just a few options for this weekend.
Fourth of July weekend is typically a busy one with folks going out of town to do some camping and boating, or staying home and having cookouts.
The boy was with his parents and two brothers in the pool area of the York hotel when the roof collapsed. A family member reportedly tried to lift a roof segment off the boy, but it was too heavy.
Kelly Witte remembers the night she and other 4-H’ers went to their leaders’ house for a cookout.
Opening Ceremony
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.