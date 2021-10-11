John Gell, M: 402-740-4885, john.gell@bhhsamb.com, www.johngell.com - Sherwood Homes Halstead 2 story plan. Soaring 2 story entry greets guests at the front door. The main floor has luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. Incredible hidden walk-in pantry in the kitchen. Main floor flex room can be an office, a toy room, or craft room. It is flexible. All the spacious bedrooms offer walk-in closet. The basement has daylight/egress windows and there is an easy maintenance composite desk. Just blocks from the elementary school, neighborhood pool and Flanagan Lake Recreational area. Don't wait for the price to go up! Contact agent for construction status.
4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $479,370
