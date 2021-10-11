 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $479,370

4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $479,370

John Gell, M: 402-740-4885, john.gell@bhhsamb.com, www.johngell.com - Sherwood Homes Halstead 2 story plan. Soaring 2 story entry greets guests at the front door. The main floor has luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. Incredible hidden walk-in pantry in the kitchen. Main floor flex room can be an office, a toy room, or craft room. It is flexible. All the spacious bedrooms offer walk-in closet. The basement has daylight/egress windows and there is an easy maintenance composite desk. Just blocks from the elementary school, neighborhood pool and Flanagan Lake Recreational area. Don't wait for the price to go up! Contact agent for construction status.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fremonter faces assault charge

Fremonter faces assault charge

At approximately 5 p.m., Oct. 4, Catarino De La Cruz Solis, 25, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of a child, five counts…

Police arrest Fremont woman

Police arrest Fremont woman

At approximately 9:30 a.m., Oct. 4, Andria E. Ellis, 43, of Fremont was arrested on an outstanding Dodge County arrest warrant in the 2200 blo…

Police: Man resisted arrest

Police: Man resisted arrest

At approximately 12:15 a.m., Dillon M. Verbeek, 30, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of violating a protection order at a residence in the…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News