4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $480,000

COMPLETELY REMODELED!Don't miss this opportunity to enjoy quite country living on almost an acre! This beautiful home has been completely remodeled! Move right in and start enjoying your spectacular backyard with in ground salt water pool and plenty of room for entertaining! Amazing views, a large garden, fruit trees, tree fort, chicken coop, and large 3rd car garage make this outdoor oasis one of a kind. Huge shop/rec room space for the handyman and gravel parking pad next to the garage with RV hookup. So many more extras you have to see it for yourself! AMA