Brittney McAllister, M: 402-618-5036, brittney4homes@kw.com, https://www.kw.com - Say "Hello!" to The Home Company's 'The Ellison'! This like-new, move-in ready home has 4 oversized bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, & an extended 3 car garage. Located in highly sought after subdivision, Anchor Pointe, this floor plan includes everything buyers are looking for in a 2 story! From the spacious living room & eat-in kitchen to the huge walk-in pantry this home will provide plenty of room to grow! Gourmet kitchen includes quartz countertops, gas range, hood vent & prep sink! Hidden stairs to the second floor behind the kitchen. 2nd floor laundry. Massive primary suite w/ tray ceiling & gorgeous ensuite w/ double vanity and bedroom-sized walk-in closet! 3 other spacious bedrooms - 2 of which include huge walk-in closets. Unfinished basement has rough-in for 4th bathroom & tons of space for storage, play room, or workout space. Walking trails throughout the neighborhood along w/ a neighborhood lake & po