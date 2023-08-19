Mary Chapman, M: 402-658-8315, mary@memarychapman.com, memarychapman.com - Welcome to tis contemporary & versatile home. The flex room at the front of the house offers endless possibilities. As you move through the main floor, you'll be delighted by the luxurious PLVT flooring that exudes durability. The kitchen takes center stage with a stunning kitchen island, the hidden pantry, & stainless-steel appliances & solid surface counters. Gather around the fireplace in the great room, creating a cozy atmosphere for relaxation & connection. The drop zone keeps clutter at bay & the informal dining area is perfect for family meals & casual entertaining. Upstairs discover 4 bedrooms, each boasting walk-in closets. The primary suite features a walk-in closet & 3/4 bath. The upper-level laundry adds practicality to your daily routine. The walkout two-story design adds another layer of versatility to this remarkable home. Step outside onto the deck with Trex decking & metal railing. The 3-car gar