Kristy Bruck, M: 402-301-4880, kristykent@hotmail.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - Absolutely fabulous two-story home in lovely Waterford with an abundance of upgrades! Gorgeous, low maintenance LVT flooring in all main living spaces. Light, bright kitchen with white cabinets, stainless appliances, gas range, walk in pantry, large island. Very private, fully fenced back yard with covered deck and patio, natural gas line for grill. Second floor media room/loft with built-in desk. Lower level ready for your finishing touches! Egress window for 5th bedroom and rough-in for bath. Marble fireplace, drop zone, kid closet system in 3rd bedroom, main floor flex room that can be used for dining, office or kids play room. Two community pools and club house included in HOA dues. Soft window coverings not included. Super clean and move in ready! OPEN HOUSES Sat. 7/30 10-12 and Sun. 7/31 11-1.
4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $490,000
