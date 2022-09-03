4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $499,000

Jim Kristl, M: 402-630-4974, jmkristlphone@gmail.com, www.npdodge.com - Welcome Home to this modern two-story in highly sought after Anchor Pointe! This 4bedroom,3bathroom, 3 and 1.2 car garage layout sits on a .361 acre south facing walkout lot! The expanded driveway greets you with plenty of off street parking, while the open floor plan entrance boasts custom upgrades throughout! A main floor office, living room coffered ceiling, shiplap & shelving fireplace, expanded cabinetry and an exhaust hood in the kitchen shows why this home will not disappoint. Quartz throughout the home, 2 dual vanity restrooms, and a primary suite shower room to melt away your stress! In a neighborhood with walking trails that connect to Flanagan lake, a community pool, and a nearby elementary school this opportunity won’t last long! AMA