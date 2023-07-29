Jim Kristl, M: 402-630-4974, jmkristlphone@gmail.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - The Ellison D-Floor Plan is a modern two-story elevation home that is sure to stand out on the street with a three-car garage and large picture windows. The first floor is dedicated solely to the great room and grand kitchen with a hidden walk in pantry and large mudroom. The second floor features all four bedrooms including the owner suite, bath and walk-in closet. The basement can also be finished to add an additional bed/bath and an entertainment area. Kempten Creek is close proximity to Bennington schools. This area is conjoined with a 50 acre park that is planned by Bennington. Don’t miss the opportunity to be in this amazing neighborhood, call today to chat with our knowledgeable agent! AMA.
4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $499,225
