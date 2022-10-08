Brent Blythe, M: 402-676-5081, brent.blythe@blythe-team.com, https://www.buyingomaha.com - Better than new. Stratford Park walkout Ranch with finished basement and wet bar. 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths. Top of the line finishes, west facing house so shaded covered deck with galvanized railing to enjoy in the evenings. Quartz and granite counters throughout, SS appliances, birch wood floors, desk office area just off front door. Upgraded deck with galvanized railing. Large backyard, hardboard cement siding. Main floor laundry room. Walk in pantry, primary bath with double sinks and Walk in Shower. 3rd bath in basement has walk in shower. Designer fireplace with many features, designer window treatments, modern glass and maple entryway railing. Lower level Sonos sound system. Schedule your showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $500,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
"To die at 20 years old, 21, 22 years old — it's too young to die," one neighbor said. "It's not right."
PLATTSMOUTH – A 57-year-old man from out of town faces multiple charges after crashing his vehicle into two local commercial buildings late Sa…
Fremont Police officers were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident in the early morning hours of Oct. 3 in the 1400 block of North Keene Avenue.
"I've been with this department for 25 years and can't remember anything as horrible," said LPD Assistant Chief Michen Morrow.
Graig McElmuray resigned Tuesday as head football coach at Tekamah-Herman.
Fremont Police are investigating an alleged child enticement and suspicious situation reported to them on Monday afternoon.
Two people were found dead in Bennington in what officials described as a murder-suicide.
Fremont Police officers investigated a motorcycle accident at about 1 a.m. Oct. 2 at Fourth Street and Park Avenue.
Fremont woman arrested for child abuse
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.