4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $500,000

Lisa Ritter, M: 402-612-2413, lisa@omahare.com, www.RittersSellHomes.com - This house is a 10. No details were spared in this jaw dropping gorgeous home. Inside you will find a floor plan beautifully designed for entertaining as well as today’s work at home needs. The kitchen offers a large hidden walk-in pantry, soft close cabinetry, even a warming drawer, and stainless appliances that are included. The primary suite will dazzle you with its spa-like shower, massive closet, and elegant details like the trey ceiling with crown molding and a switch installed for lighting. Other details you will value are the upstairs laundry, a 2nd laundry hook up downstairs, a radon system, tankless water heater, beautifully designed drop zone area, and the huge, insulated garage doors with vents. Your park-like yard has plenty of trees in view, extensive professional landscaping, and a black wrought iron fence. It is located on a southwest facing lot just blocks from the lake and clubhouse, swimming p