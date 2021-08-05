 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $500,000
Mike Lewis, M: 402-399-0872, mjlewis8@cox.net, www.omahare.com - Get ready to be impressed with this spacious 2 story home in Bennington! Just minutes outside of Omaha and situated on a huge 3/4 acre lot surrounded by recreational lakes and hills. The home features a deluxe kitchen with an amazing wrap-around pantry and coatroom. Great views from all 2nd floor bedrooms. Finished walkout basement with large family room, wet bar for entertaining and additional bedroom with 3/4 bath. Solid stone countertops throughout. Located in a very welcoming, low-traffic cul-de-sac. Covenants allow for the addition of outbuildings, additional garage or pool to be added to the property. Minutes from Bennington Middle and High Schools. The home was inspected in September and report is available online.

