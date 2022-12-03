4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $508,522

Jim Kristl, M: 402-630-4974, jmkristlphone@gmail.com, www.npdodge.com - Welcome home to a lakeview greeting every morning! One of the first homes to be completed in the highly sought after Anchor View! The "Ellison" layout by The Home Company boasts an open floor plan for its 4bed,2.5 bath, 3.5 car layout with 2502 of finished living space! The front elevation has a fully covered front porch extended to the end of the house, and it has no neighbors across the street! The second floor of the home overlooks Flanagan Lake, with bothmain floor and basement picture windows added to enhance the surrounding view and sunshine! The third stall garage is 31 feet deep to allow for any expanded storage space needed as you grow into the space! Durable VCC flooring throughout the main floor, quartz countertops throughout the house, a sprinkler system, and expanded patio make this opportunity to be a lakeside neighborhood with walking trail access a rare find in this market! AMA