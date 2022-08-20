4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $510,000

The home you've been waiting for is now available in the Beautiful Anchor Pointe subdivision. Enjoy evening strolls along the Flannagan Lake on miles of paths or fish & kayak throughout the area. There's also a private neighborhood pool to enjoy all summer. But the best part is this lovely 4 bedroom walkout built by Legendary Homes. Open the door to quality, with oak floors, solid doors, Maple soft close cabinets, beautiful tile and granite throughout. There is so much character in this newly built home, definitely has style. The kitchen touts built in ovens, a large gourmet gas range, a corner kitchen pantry, and a big island with a plug-in & trash drawer. All the blinds are custom throughout with motorized controls. Out back is a smooth top 3 rail steel fence, sprinklers, an oversized covered deck and patio with exterior electric close by for a hot tub below. The garage is 3 stall with a bump-out for extra space and a 50 amp outlet for a future electric car charging station.