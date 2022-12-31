4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $511,500

Nicole Riddle, M: 402-639-4850, nriddle@npdodge.com, https://www.npdodge.com/NicoleRiddle - OPEN HOUSE FRIDAY DECEMBER 30th 4-7. Pre-Inspected. Better than New 2 Story Home in Bennington. Gorgeous Curb Appeal. Boasting an Open Concept Floor Plan Featuring a Kitchen with Beautiful Wood Floors, Large Hidden Pantry, Tons of Custom Cabinets, Granite Countertops including HUGE Island, Informal Dining Room with AMAZING Windows and Soaring Ceilings. Spacious Living Room, w/ Fireplace, Plenty of Windows to Bring in Natural Light. Main Floor also has a Flex Room Perfect for an Office, Living Room or Formal Dining Room. Bonus Room for a Drop Zone before you Enter the Oversized 4-Car Garage that also has Room for Extra Storage or Work Bench. Spacious Master Suite Boasts a Lighted Trayed Ceiling, Huge Walk-in Closet, Primary Bath w/ Dual Sinks, Tiled Walk-in Shower & Tub. Large fully fenced Backyard w/Deck and Expanded Patio featuring a Hot Tub. Unfinished Basement w/ Rough-in Has Lots of Potenti