4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $515,428

Sherwood Homes Corvallis 2 story. Popular Bennington Schools this home includes some of Sherwood's most popular finishes. Daylight basement and composite deck. Coffered great room ceiling and wood floors throughout the main floor. Large 3 car garage. All bedrooms have a walk-in closet. There is a large second floor laundry room and more. Anchor Pointe neighborhood pool included in HOA.