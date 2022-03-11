 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $516,928

John Gell, M: 402-740-4885, john.gell@bhhsamb.com, www.johngell.com - Sherwood Homes Corvallis 2 story. Popular Bennington Schools this home includes some of Sherwood's most popular finishes. Daylight basement and composite deck. Coffered great room ceiling and wood floors throughout the main floor. Large 3 car garage. All bedrooms have a walk-in closet. There is a large second floor laundry room and more. Anchor Pointe neighborhood pool included in HOA.

