Brent Blythe, M: 402-676-5081, brent.blythe@blythe-team.com, https://www.buyingomaha.com - Better than New. Strafford Park, walkout Ranch with finished basement and Wet Bar. 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths. Top of the line finishes, west facing house so shaded covered deck with galvanized railing to enjoy in the evenings. Quartz and granite counters throughout, SS appliances, birch wood floors, desk office area just off front door. Upgraded deck with galvanized railing. Large backyard, hardboard cement siding. Main floor laundry room. Walk in pantry, primary bath with double sinks and Walk in Shower. 3rd bath in basement has walk in shower. Designer fireplace with many features, Designer window treatments, modern glass and maple entryway railing. Lower level Sonos sound system. Schedule your showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $517,000
