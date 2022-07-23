 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $519,000

4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $519,000

Jim Kristl, M: 402-630-4974, jmkristlphone@gmail.com, www.npdodge.com - This grand two-story home is sure to stand out on the street with a three-car garage and large picture windows. The first floor is dedicated solely to the great room and grand kitchen with a hidden pantry and large mudroom. The second floor features all four bedrooms including the owner suite, bath and walk-in closet. The basement can also be finished to add an additional bed/bath and an entertainment area. AMA

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News