4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $519,000

Jim Kristl, M: 402-630-4974, jmkristlphone@gmail.com, www.npdodge.com - This grand two-story home is sure to stand out on the street with a three-car garage and large picture windows. The first floor is dedicated solely to the great room and grand kitchen with a hidden pantry and large mudroom. The second floor features all four bedrooms including the owner suite, bath and walk-in closet. The basement can also be finished to add an additional bed/bath and an entertainment area. AMA