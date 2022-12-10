4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $530,000

Jason Peter, M: 402-672-1996, jpeter@npdodge.com, www.thepeterteam.com - Trademark Homes new "Siena" plan being built in Newport Vista neighborhood. This beautiful home is loaded with amazing finishes and features plus a great open floor plan. Entering the home you will be greeted with a 2 story entry, LVT floors, oversized kitchen island, and quartz countertops. Coming in from the garage you will see a drop zone area that opens to a huge walk through pantry. The 2nd floor features 4 bedrooms, including the spacious primary bedroom with a luxury tiled walk-in shower. The laundry room is located on the 2nd floor with access from the primary closet and hallway. This home sits on a nice south facing lot with a covered patio. Close to Bennington Schools, walking trails, and parks. Come see why Trademark Homes is different than the rest. For more information visit our model home located at 17019 Abigail St. Open 12-4 Sat and Sun.