4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $530,016

Mary Chapman, M: 402-658-8315, mary@memarychapman.com, memarychapman.com - Popular two story plan by Sherwood Homes, Hanover-R. Open main level with flex room, great room with fireplace, kitchen and dining. Large kitchen island, built-in pantry, solid surface counters SS appliances. Convenient drop zone with bench, hooks and cabinet. Primary suite with two walk-in closets, walk-in shower, dual sinks. Each bedroom hosts a walk-in closet. Great neighborhood with elementary school in popular district.

