Brett Haney, M: 402-541-2229, accessomaha@gmail.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/brett.haney - Beautiful 2 story home in Anchor Pointe! Situated on a large corner lot, this house boasts 4 beds, 4 baths, 3 car garage, finished lower level w/ over 3400 finished sqft. Main level open floor plan w/ soaring 10' ceilings, large windows, stone fireplace, & engineered wood floors throughout. Chef’s kitchen offers a gas stove, quartz counters, sleek soft close cabinets, large center island, & dining area. Main floor also features a home office/flex room, walk-in pantry, planning area, & drop zone w/ private rear staircase. Upstairs offers 4 bedrooms w/ walk-in closets & 2nd floor laundry. Primary suite has double sinks, tiled walk-in shower & huge closet! The lower level offers a large living space w/ a 1/2 bathroom, fireplace, wet bar, storage & an egress window for more natural light. The outside large fenced yard w/ a large covered paver patio & fire pit perfect for entertaining. NEIGHBORHOOD P