4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $544,000

We understand interest rates are raising, the builder is willing to give $10,000 to participate in any buydown programs your lender might have. Beautiful new home in Summer Hill Farm. Modern farmhouse exterior boasts board and batten siding, standing seam metal roof over front bedroom window and gray tile natural stone. Great open concept layout, high ceilings, LVT flooring throughout the main level. Kitchen has Quartz counter tops, walk-in pantry, island seating and black stainless-steel appliances. Living room is complete with stucco accent fireplace, floating shelves and great windows. Office space also the main. Primary bedroom, walk-in closet, dual vanities and oversized tiled shower. Off dining room is the covered patio. You will love the space in the finished lower level. Basement has the perfect set up. 2 bedrooms, large family room, rec area, and amazing wet bar. The wet bar has a tv location package, tile